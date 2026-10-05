“Both Really Close To Skating With Us.” | Lindy Ruff On Zucker and Timmins | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 5, 2026. He spoke about the fluidity of the lines this early in the season, along with the ups and downs that every player has. He spoke about what he sees in goaltender Colten Ellis and the dynamic between Olen Zellweger and Owen Power. He also provided an injury update on Jason Zucker and Conor Timmins.
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