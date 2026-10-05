Jiri Kulich Scores Game-Winner In 4-3 Home Opener Victory | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres win 4-3 over the Chicago Blackhawks on October 3, 2026 in their home opener. Buffalo’s four goals were scored by Jack Quinn, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Jiri Kulich who scored the game winner. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 12 saves in the win.
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