▶ Joe Brady Reflects On Bills Week 4 Performance, Aggressiveness On Offense, And More

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on October 5th. Topics Include: overall thoughts after watching tape on the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4, TE Dalton Kincaid’s usage versus New England, the Bills aggressiveness on offense, Bills young defensive players getting comfortable in the scheme, what he saw from the Cornerbacks, analyzing two point conversion attempts, what he is seeing from ILB Terrel Bernard and other Linebackers, his confidence in CB Maxwell Hairston, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a competitor, and WR Keon Coleman becoming a big contributor.

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