Josh Allen Talks The Need To Be More Efficient In 29-26 Loss To The Patriots | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media following the 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots on October 4th. Topics include: how they hurt themselves, being more efficient on offense, self correcting during the season, the spark provided by Keon Coleman, and how much the offense changed without DJ Moore.
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