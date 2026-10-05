“Super Excited To Play For Everybody In Here.” | Colten Ellis On His Start | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis spoke to the media after practice on October 5, 2026. He spoke about his excitement to play for this team and how hard he worked this summer to get to this point. He discussed his mindset in the crease and the locker room, along with how he is preparing for the game against Minnesota.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube