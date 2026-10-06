▶ “Dog on the Bone. That Was the Theme of the Night” | Colten Ellis on Overtime Win | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Colten Ellis spoke to the media following the overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. He spoke about his performance in the game and how he felt throughout. He also discussed Owen Power’s play and what brought the team to victory.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube