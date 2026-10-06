▶ “He Is A Voice Of Reason” | Lindy Ruff on Jason Zucker | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of Game 3 against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. He discussed Jason Zucker joining the team for morning skate as well as the impact of other player injuries on the team. He also spoke about the Foligno family including his experience playing with Mike Foligno and working with Marcus Foligno.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube