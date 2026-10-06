▶ “It Makes My Life Easy” | Owen Power on Playing With Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Defenseman Owen Power spoke to the media following the overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. He spoke about what it is like playing with Rasmus Dahlin. He also discussed what got the team going in the third period of the game.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube