“It Makes My Life Easy” | Owen Power on Playing With Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Defenseman Owen Power spoke to the media following the overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. He spoke about what it is like playing with Rasmus Dahlin. He also discussed what got the team going in the third period of the game.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube