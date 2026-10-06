“It’s The Devil On Both Shoulders Type Of Deal | Alex Lyon on Being Injured | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Alex Lyon spoke to the media following morning skate on October 6, 2026. He discussed his excitement to be back to practicing and how he is feeling following his injury. He also discussed Colten Ellis and his work ethic.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube