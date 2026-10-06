▶ “It’s The Devil On Both Shoulders Type Of Deal | Alex Lyon on Being Injured | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Alex Lyon spoke to the media following morning skate on October 6, 2026. He discussed his excitement to be back to practicing and how he is feeling following his injury. He also discussed Colten Ellis and his work ethic.

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