“That Was Like a Playoff Game Out There” | Lindy Ruff on Overtime Win | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following the overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. He discussed the change in defensive performance. He also spoke about about the production of different lines, including the Benson, Östlund, and Quinn line, as well as Colten Ellis’s performance in the game.
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