▶ “When He Steps Into The Cage, He Is Ready To Go” | Tage Thompson on Colten Ellis | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media following the overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on October 6, 2026. He spoke about the performance and work ethic of Colten Ellis. He also discussed how the team’s energy shifted throughout the game to come away with a win.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube