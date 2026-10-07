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Emotional 500 Drone Show in Argentina Honors Lionel Messi

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WNYmedia Network
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Emotional 500 Drone Show in Argentina Honors Lionel Messi

Book your show today: https://lumasky.show/?utm_source=yt&utm_medium=messifull

A 500 drone show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, lit up the sky above Estadio Monumental for Lionel Messi’s farewell match with the national team. A tribute to the legend who gave millions of fans some of the greatest moments in football history. Lumasky was honored to deliver an incredible Messi drone show for an emotional night Argentina will never forget.

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Source: Lumasky Drone Show — Watch the original video on YouTube

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