▶ “I Enjoy Finding Him Because He Scores” | Peyton Krebs on Tage Thompson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs spoke to the media after practice on October 7, 2026. He discussed what it is like playing on the same line as Tage Thompson. He also spoke about how his play changes when he is playing with new line mates.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube