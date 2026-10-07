“I Enjoy Finding Him Because He Scores” | Peyton Krebs on Tage Thompson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs spoke to the media after practice on October 7, 2026. He discussed what it is like playing on the same line as Tage Thompson. He also spoke about how his play changes when he is playing with new line mates.
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