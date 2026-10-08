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· Jon Stewart Nukes Trump Impeachment Threats From Dems: ‘I Don’t Want to See a F*cking Five-Act Performative Play!’
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Which Part of “It’s not Your Land” Does Mayor Ryan Not Understand?
Buffalo sues Seneca Nation to halt proposed gas station and truck stop
Are US stores selling 3D-printed meat?
Images allegedly show ancient Egyptian sculptures with cats ignoring personal space. Are they real?
Trump ‘pretty sore’ over GOP snubs as he insists his rallies are saving party: analysis