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Mall of America terror plot foiled

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Mall of America terror plot foiled

Federal officials in Minnesota have charged a man with terrorism after he planned a shooting at the Mall of America using an AK-47 rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, they said at a news conference Wednesday.

FBI investigators determined Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, planned to attack the nation’s largest mall in Bloomington, and appeared to admire other terrorist-related mass casualty events, such as the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia and the New Orleans attack in January 2025, according to a federal complaint.

0:00 18-year-old Minnesota man arrested for terror plot
2:10 FBI press conference details evidence
4:31 Young people are being radicalized online
6:02 Suspect was inspired by other terror attacks
7:15 Why authorities believe the suspect intended to go through with the attack

Watch 24/7 live news with CNN Headlines: https://bit.ly/4eIvlTr

#News #terror #minnesota

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube

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