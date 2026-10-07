▶ Mall of America terror plot foiled

Federal officials in Minnesota have charged a man with terrorism after he planned a shooting at the Mall of America using an AK-47 rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, they said at a news conference Wednesday.

FBI investigators determined Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, planned to attack the nation’s largest mall in Bloomington, and appeared to admire other terrorist-related mass casualty events, such as the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia and the New Orleans attack in January 2025, according to a federal complaint.

0:00 18-year-old Minnesota man arrested for terror plot

2:10 FBI press conference details evidence

4:31 Young people are being radicalized online

6:02 Suspect was inspired by other terror attacks

7:15 Why authorities believe the suspect intended to go through with the attack

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#News #terror #minnesota

Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube