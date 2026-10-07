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“You’re The Swiss Army Knife” | Lindy Ruff on Peyton Krebs | Buffalo Sabres

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“You’re The Swiss Army Knife” | Lindy Ruff on Peyton Krebs | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 7, 2026. He discussed the performance of multiple players including Peyton Krebs and Jiri Kulich. He also discussed how he felt about last night’s power play.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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