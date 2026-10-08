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Home Video Buffalo Under the Helmet S.2 Ep. 2 | Featuring: Buffalo Legend, Andre...

Buffalo Under the Helmet S.2 Ep. 2 | Featuring: Buffalo Legend, Andre Reed

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Buffalo Under the Helmet S.2 Ep. 2 | Featuring: Buffalo Legend, Andre Reed

🏈 What REALLY Happened at Halftime of the Greatest Comeback in History?

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed joins Under the Helmet for an unforgettable Episode 2! Live from Johnson’s Landing, the Buffalo receiver legend sits down to look back on his iconic career, share hilarious stories about Coach Marv Levy, break down current wideout Keon Coleman, and settle the debate on his absolute least favorite stadium to play in.

TIMESTAMPS:

* 00:00 – Welcome to Johnson’s Landing
* 01:30 – Andre Reed enters the studio
* 04:15 – Marv Levy stories & "Marvisms"
* 08:10 – Keon Coleman & modern wide receivers
* 12:45 – Toughest stadiums to play in
* 16:20 – The 1993 comeback game against Houston
* 20:00 – Staying in shape after football
* 24:10 – Hall of Fame gold jackets & Paula’s Donuts

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:

* Johnson’s Landing: The premier spot for waterfront dining, drinks, and events in WNY!
* Paula’s Donuts: Buffalo’s favorite donuts keeping the crew fueled!

🔔 DON'T FORGET TO LIKE & SUBSCRIBE to keep up with every episode of Under the Helmet!

Source: Buffalo Under the Helmet — Watch the original video on YouTube

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