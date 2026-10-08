“Gotta Start Better” | Lindy Ruff on Loss to the Dallas Stars | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after a 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on October 8, 2026. He discussed the details that were missing in tonight’s game as well as the team’s power play.
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