“It Takes A Lot Of Mental Toughness” | Jason Zucker on Jiri Kulich and Recovery | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker spoke to the media following morning skate on October 8, 2026. He spoke about his injury status and what his current timeline looks like. He also spoke about his relationship with Jiri Kulich.
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