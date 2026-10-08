“It’s Not Good Enough” | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen On His Performance | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spoke to the media following the 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on October 8, 2026. He discussed his performance as well as the team’s start to the season.
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