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“It’s Not Good Enough” | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen On His Performance | Buffalo Sabres

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“It’s Not Good Enough” | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen On His Performance | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spoke to the media following the 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on October 8, 2026. He discussed his performance as well as the team’s start to the season.

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