▶ Joe Brady Looks Ahead To Facing The Los Angeles Rams And More

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on October 8th, 2026. Topics Include: the challenge of facing the Rams dynamic offense, having full confidence in players stepping up to replace injury players, having an extra day of recovery and preparation, WR DJ Moore’s injury and timeline, on CB Maxwell Hairston focusing on fundamentals, the Bills Safeties and Inside Linebackers, consistency from DC Jim Leonhard, evaluating the Bills pass protection, keys to keeping the Bills offense on schedule, and how he prioritizes players’ mental health as Head Coach.

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