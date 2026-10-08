Josh Allen Talks Improving 1st Down Offense | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on Thursday October 8th.
Topics include: the challenge facing the Rams defense, what he sees from Sean McVay, reflecting on the last game in LA against the Rams, improving the Bills offense on first down, how he has learned over his career to face different defense, and what he has learned acting.
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