Search here...
Home Sports Josh Allen Talks Improving 1st Down Offense | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Talks Improving 1st Down Offense | Buffalo Bills

By
Buffalo Bills
-
LATEST HEADLINES
Nazi Symbols Have No Place at Our Gun Shows →Hegseth says Pentagon plans to livestream Fort Hood shooter’s execution. Is that legal? →Did Elon Musk say he has a ‘plan’ to prevent Democrats from winning midterms? Don’t be fooled →‘Head scratcher’: Trump’s big fix for fuel crisis unravels as experts point to basic math →Trump put on notice by judge amid accusations of ‘illegal propaganda campaign’ →Smirking Trump’s slip into honesty may have doomed the longest con in American history →
Josh Allen Talks Improving 1st Down Offense | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on Thursday October 8th.
Topics include: the challenge facing the Rams defense, what he sees from Sean McVay, reflecting on the last game in LA against the Rams, improving the Bills offense on first down, how he has learned over his career to face different defense, and what he has learned acting.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j
For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/3sWlvc3

#BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL

For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloBills/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buffalobills/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buffalobills
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufbills.co/TikTok

Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story
LATEST