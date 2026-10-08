▶ Spencer Brown Talks Rams Defense Film Study | Buffalo Bills

Spencer Brown addressed the media after practice on October 8th. Topics include: the challenge of facing the Rams defensive line, what he learned studying the Rams defense on film, and his relationship with O'Cyrus Torrence.

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