▶ “That Was The Recipe That Really Helped Us Last Year” | Lindy Ruff on Dallas | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars on October 8, 2026. He discussed the team’s takeaways from the game against the Minnesota Wild that they are looking to carry forward. He also spoke about how the team played against the Dallas Stars last season and what they are looking to bring with them into today’s game.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube