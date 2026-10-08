▶ “We Really Just Didn’t Have Our Game Tonight” | Mattias Samuelsson on Loss | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson spoke to the media following the 4-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on October 8, 2026. He spoke about falling behind in the first period and what the defense could have done better.

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