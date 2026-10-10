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“I Don’t Think We’ve Done a Good Job As A Group” | Lindy Ruff on Puck Battles | Buffalo Sabres

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“I Don’t Think We’ve Done a Good Job As A Group” | Lindy Ruff on Puck Battles | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Utah Mammoth on October 10, 2026. He discussed younger players such as Konsta Helenius and Jiri Kulich. He also spoke about what the message is going into tonight’s game.

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