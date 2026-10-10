“It’s No Excuse” | Colten Ellis On Game Against the Utah Mammoth | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis spoke to the media following the 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on October 10, 2026. He discussed his rebound control as well as how the Mammoth handled the puck.
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