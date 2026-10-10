▶ “We Gotta Just Find Ways To Get To The Net And Get Ugly” | Tage Thompson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media following the 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on October 10, 2026. He discussed the team’s special teams as well as what the team needs to take away from this game.

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