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“We Haven’t Been Connected. We’re Trying To Find Who We Are” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

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“We Haven’t Been Connected. We’re Trying To Find Who We Are” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following the 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on October 10, 2026. He discussed what was missing in tonight’s game. He also spoke about the power play and what the team needs to do to get on the board.

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