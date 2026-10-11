▶ “As A Group, We Need To Think Shoot.” | Lindy Ruff’s Emphasis On Offense | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on October 11, 2026. He spoke about the collective offensive mentality needed by the team and changes needed to capitalize on scoring chances. He discussed the fluidity of the lines and previewed the upcoming matchups.

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