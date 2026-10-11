▶ “You Always Take For Granted When You’re Healthy.” | Justin Danforth On Recovery | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Danforth spoke to the media after practice on October 11, 2026. He spoke about how he feels since coming back from his injury and where he wants to continue to improve. He discussed how he approaches playing on different lines and the importance of sticking to the game plan on the penalty kill.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube