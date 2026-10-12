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“I Think A Little Bit Of Relief To Just See Something Go In The Net.” | Josh Doan | Buffalo Sabres

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“I Think A Little Bit Of Relief To Just See Something Go In The Net.” | Josh Doan | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan spoke to the media after the 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. He discussed his goal tonight and the team’s mentality throughout the game. He also spoke about the success of the power play.

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