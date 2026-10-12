▶ “I Think A Little Bit Of Relief To Just See Something Go In The Net.” | Josh Doan | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Doan spoke to the media after the 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. He discussed his goal tonight and the team’s mentality throughout the game. He also spoke about the success of the power play.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube