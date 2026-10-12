“In The Six Games So Far, That Was Probably Our Best Hockey Game.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after the 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. He discussed the team’s success during the game. He also spoke about injuries, goaltending decisions, and improvements that still have to be made.
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