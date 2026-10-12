“We Battled Harder.” | Noah Östlund On Victory Over The Florida Panthers | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Noah Östlund spoke to the media following the 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. He discussed the success of the power play during the game. He also spoke about playing on the same line as Zach Benson and how that helped him score.
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