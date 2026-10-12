“You Don’t Have Time To Overthink It.” | Ukko-Pekka Luukonen on Second Period Start | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spoke to the media after the 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. He discussed stepping into the game in the second period. He also spoke about how he felt playing and how his team backed him up.
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