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Home Sports Jim Leonhard Talks What They Need To Improve Defensively | Buffalo Bills

Jim Leonhard Talks What They Need To Improve Defensively | Buffalo Bills

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Jim Leonhard Talks What They Need To Improve Defensively | Buffalo Bills

Jim Leonhard addressed the media on Tuesday October 13th. Topics include: finishing games, evaluating the second starting cornerback, playing Max Hairston more, getting the defensive backs to step up, getting wins early in games, challenging routes, and gettting off the field.

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