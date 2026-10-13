Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on October 13th, 2026. Topics Include: on TE Dalton Kincaid season so far, his approach to clock management, on RB James Cook running well but having many turnovers, improvements needed in communication on defense, the addition of Trace McSorley to the coaching staff and him as a leader, S Cole Bishop as a leader and communicator for the secondary, and team recovery and the decision to stay out west through Week 6.
Joe Brady Talks Clock Management, Ball Security, Staying Out West, And More
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