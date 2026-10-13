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Joe Brady Talks Game Winning Overtime Kick Against the L.A. Rams | Buffalo Bills

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Joe Brady Talks Game Winning Overtime Kick Against the L.A. Rams | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media after the 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Topics include; the blocked kick in overtime by Greg Rousseau, Tyler Bass’s game winning kick, how the team handled overtime, Josh Allen’s running ability, finding ways to get better, the rush working the backend defensively, limiting turnovers, and why he chose to kick the ball in overtime on second down.

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