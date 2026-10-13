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Josh Allen Talks Incredible First Overtime Win Over the L.A. Rams | Buffalo Bills

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Josh Allen Talks Incredible First Overtime Win Over the L.A. Rams | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media after the 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Topics include; winning his first overtime game of his career, limiting turnovers, what he said to James Cook after his fumble, the drive at the end of the first half, blocking the game winning field goal, and getting into a rhythm in the second half.

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