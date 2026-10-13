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Home Sports LIVE: Sabres Live | October 14, 2026

LIVE: Sabres Live | October 14, 2026

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LIVE: Sabres Live | October 14, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron

Today's Guest: TSN & RDS Insider Pierre Lebrun

Show topics include: Recap at Montreal, Pierre LeBrun on Zoom, Around The NHL, Dis Or Dat, This Day In Hockey History

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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