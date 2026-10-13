Pete Carmichael Talks Running Back Involvement In The Pass Game | Buffalo Bills

Pete Carmichael addressed the media on Tuesday October 13. Topics include: coaching from the field vs the press box, the value Ray Davis brings to the offense, Tylan Grable stepping in playing for an injured Spencer Brown, getting the running backs involved in the pass game, getting Josh Allen to take the easy throw, and communication with Josh
Allen.
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