“That’s Big Time Bro” | Zach Benson Mic’d Up In Win Over Florida Panthers | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson was mic'd up during the 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. Goals were scored by Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod, Rasmus Dahlin, Noah Östlund and Tage Thompson in the win.
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