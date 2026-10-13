▶ "That's Big Time Bro" | Zach Benson Mic'd Up In Win Over Florida Panthers | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson was mic'd up during the 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on October 12, 2026. Goals were scored by Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod, Rasmus Dahlin, Noah Östlund and Tage Thompson in the win.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube