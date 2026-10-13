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“This Team Is Electric To Watch” | Buffalo Sabres Senior Advisor John Davidson On Pregame Show

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"This Team Is Electric To Watch" | Buffalo Sabres Senior Advisor John Davidson On Pregame Show

Buffalo Sabres Senior Advisor John Davidson joined Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show ahead of a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on October 13, 2026. He discussed his role with the team, how he views the game and tells stories from his long NHL playing and broadcast career.

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