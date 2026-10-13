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“We’ll See Where He’s At Tomorrow.” | Lindy Ruff Gives An Update On Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres

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“We’ll See Where He’s At Tomorrow.” | Lindy Ruff Gives An Update On Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the game against Montreal on October 13, 2026. He provided injury updates on Rasmus Dahlin and Matt Grzelcyk and discussed the adjustments on defense without Dahlin. He spoke about the penalty kill, the goaltender situation, and the competitiveness of the match against Montreal.

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