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Home Sports “Get To The Net, Get Dirty Goals.” | Josh Norris On The...

“Get To The Net, Get Dirty Goals.” | Josh Norris On The Team Focus | Buffalo Sabres

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“Get To The Net, Get Dirty Goals.” | Josh Norris On The Team Focus | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris spoke to the media after the shootout loss to Montreal on October 13, 2026. He talked about the overall team goal to shoot the puck more and get guys to the net. He discussed the need to always stick to their game plan and bring as much as he can to the table for the team. He also spoke about Olen Zellweger and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s performances.

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