▶ Joe Brady Talks Taking Advantage Of Opportunities | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media on Wednesday October 14th. Topics include: cleaning up penalties, improving fundamentals, playing with an edge while having situational awareness, new drills, techniques to protect the ball, the advantages of the Bills staying out west this week, players are recovering and growing together, the challenges of this week, and what has impressed him about the Raiders so far this year.

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