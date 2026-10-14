▶ Josh Allen Talks Building Team Camaraderie And Throwing Mechanics | Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen addressed the media after practice on Wednesday October 14th. Topics include; what he hopes to accomplish here as a team this week out west, continue, feels a little bit like training camp, builds team camaraderie, working on his mechanics this week, what makes Maxx Crosby so good, and his confidence in James Cook.

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