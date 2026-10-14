“Really Think His Game Is Coming.” | Lindy Ruff On Olen Zellweger | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke with the media after the shootout loss to Montreal on October 13, 2026. He spoke about Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Olen Zellweger’s performances. He discussed the changes made between the second and third periods, along with the strong contributions from the fourth line.
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