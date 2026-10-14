“We’re Walking Away With One Point.” | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen After Shootout Loss | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spoke with the media after the shootout loss to Montreal on October 13, 2026. He spoke about the team battling back from a two-goal deficit and the improvements they made in the third period. He discussed his big save and broke down the play from his perspective.
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