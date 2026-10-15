Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presents 2027 Proposed Budget
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presents 2027 Proposed Budget →Generations: Stu, Ethan & Avery Weissman →George Carlin joked about televised executions decades before Pentagon announcement →Maricopa County didn’t apologize to Trump after uncovering fraud in 2020 election, despite claims →‘Floored’ US allies were blindsided at Trump Russia plan meeting: report →Katie Miller’s ‘let them eat cake moment’ flagged as she’s caught ‘flaunting her wealth’ →