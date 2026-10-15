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Home Video Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presents 2027 Proposed Budget

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presents 2027 Proposed Budget

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Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz presents 2027 Proposed Budget

Source: WGRZ-TV — Watch the original video on YouTube

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